Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores rare goal in win
Morrisey scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Morrisey's empty-netter came with his team down a man. Prior to scoring it, the defenseman had gone nine games without a goal and has just five on the season. Despite his slow scoring pace, Morrisey remains an important piece to the team's power-play puzzle, leading Winnipeg with 2:20 of PP ice time on Sunday. He also recorded a team-high five shots on goal.
