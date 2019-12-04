Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores third goal, adds assist
Morrissey produced a goal and an assist with two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Morrissey, who logged a team-leading 30 shifts, tallied his third goal of the season midway through the second period to snap a seven-game goal skid. He also helped set up a Kyle Connor goal. After scoring a career-high 31 points in 2018-19, Morrissey already has 17 points in 26 games this season despite a career-low shooting percentage (3.6).
