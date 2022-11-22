Morrissey scored a pair of goals, including the winner in overtime, in Monday's 4-3 victory over Carolina.

Morrissey beat Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrist shot early in the third period to give Winnipeg a 3-0 lead. The Hurricanes would rally late to force overtime where Morrissey scored the game-winner on a breakaway. The 27-year-old blueliner now has three goals and 15 assists in 17 games this season. He's proven himself as a top-end fantasy option on Winnipeg's top pairing while logging significant time on the power play.