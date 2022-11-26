Morrissey scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Morrissey liked scoring on a breakaway in overtime so much, he did it twice in a week. He took a Blake Wheeler pass and outran Jason Robertson for the game-winning goal Friday after pulling off a similar trick to beat the Hurricanes on Monday. Morrissey has points in nine of 10 games in November, and he's at four goals, 16 helpers, 32 shots on net, 24 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests overall.