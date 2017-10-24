Morrissey logged a mere 17:21 of ice time against the Wild on Friday, well below his 19:29 season average.

Morrissey has been used sparingly on the power play, instead focusing his efforts on the penalty kill, which could explain the decrease in minutes. It could also be the result of the defender's minus-5 rating and limited offensive production (two points). Fortunately for the 22-year-old, he shouldn't have to worry about being dropped from the game-day lineup -- even if he doesn't get as many shifts as he had been.