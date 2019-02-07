Jets' Josh Morrissey: Set to play Saturday
Morrissey (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup against Ottawa on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The news effectively rules Morrissey out versus Montreal on Thursday, but at least gives fantasy owners a firm timeline for his return. Fortunately for the club, DUstin Byfuglien (ankle) will be in the lineup against the Habs, so any potential drop off on the blue line should be mitigated. Once given the green light to resume playing, Morrissey will look to continue contributing offensively, as he has three points in his last four outings.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Status up in air for Thursday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Leaves with injury Tuesday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Notches power-play goal in win•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores rare goal in win•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Picking up pace in December•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Three points in return to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...