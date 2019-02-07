Morrissey (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup against Ottawa on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The news effectively rules Morrissey out versus Montreal on Thursday, but at least gives fantasy owners a firm timeline for his return. Fortunately for the club, DUstin Byfuglien (ankle) will be in the lineup against the Habs, so any potential drop off on the blue line should be mitigated. Once given the green light to resume playing, Morrissey will look to continue contributing offensively, as he has three points in his last four outings.