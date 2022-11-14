Morrissey notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Morrissey set up Mark Scheifele's goal in the first minute of overtime to complete a comeback win. The helper extended Morrissey's point streak to five games (one goal, six assists). For the season, the 27-year-old defenseman is off to a terrific start with 15 points (four on the power play) in 14 contests. He's added 20 blocked shots, 18 hits, 23 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating to supplement his lofty scoring numbers.