Jets' Josh Morrissey: Shines in rout of Wild
Morrissey picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
It was the equivalent of a natural hat trick in helpers for the blueliner, as Morrissey was in on three straight goals by the Jets across the second and third periods. He continues to enjoy a big December, scoring a goal and eight points in nine games on the month.
