Per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press, Morrissey (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup versus Toronto on Saturday, according to coach Rick Bowness.

Morrissey left Wednesday's game in Toronto in the first period and was unable to return. Morrissey was considered a game-time decision after Friday's practice by Bowness. Morrissey has seven goals, 26 assists and 118 shots on net in 46 contests this season.