Morrissey agreed to terms on an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Despite being limited to just 59 games due to injury last season, Morrissey still managed to set career highs in assists (25), points (31) and minutes per game (22:24). The Calgary native will be expected to take on an even more active role both at even strength and on the man advantage this season following the departure of Jacob Trouba in free agency. If Morrissey can stay healthy, he could challenge for the 50-point mark, especially if he unseats Dustin Byfuglien on the No. 1 power-play unit, and might see his minute creep up near the 25-minute per game threshold.