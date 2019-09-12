Jets' Josh Morrissey: Signs eight-year extension
Morrissey agreed to terms on an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Thursday.
Despite being limited to just 59 games due to injury last season, Morrissey still managed to set career highs in assists (25), points (31) and minutes per game (22:24). The Calgary native will be expected to take on an even more active role both at even strength and on the man advantage this season following the departure of Jacob Trouba in free agency. If Morrissey can stay healthy, he could challenge for the 50-point mark, especially if he unseats Dustin Byfuglien on the No. 1 power-play unit, and might see his minute creep up near the 25-minute per game threshold.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.