Morrissey (upper body) won't be in action for the regular-season finale against the Coyotes on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's not all doom and gloom for Morrissey, as he reportedly took to the ice in a regular contact jersey Saturday. The burgeoning defenseman added six goals and 25 helpers -- to complement 10 power-play points -- through 59 games in his third season as a full-time player.