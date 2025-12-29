Morrissey (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey sat out Sunday's practice after getting hurt late in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. However, he returned to the ice for Monday's optional morning skate. Head coach Scott Arniel is hopeful that the 30-year-old blueliner will be in the lineup, but the decision probably won't be made until closer to puck drop. Morrissey has six goals, 30 points, 67 shots on net and 68 blocked shots through 36 appearances this season.