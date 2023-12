Morrissey, who was struck in the face by the puck during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal, should be good to play Wednesday against Detroit after participating in the morning skate, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Morrissey skipped Tuesday's optional skate because of the swelling, but it appears that will be the extent of the time he'll take off due to the injury. He has five goals, 26 points, 24 PIM, 20 hits and 42 blocks in 29 contests this year.