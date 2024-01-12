Morrissey recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Morrissey has a goal and an assist over the last two contests after going five games without a point. The 28-year-old helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi to tie the game late in the third period. Morrissey has rarely had cold spells this season, racking up 32 points (eight on the power play), 110 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-24 rating through 41 outings. He's a little behind the pace that saw him rack up 76 points in 78 games a year ago, but he's still among the top overall blueliners in fantasy.