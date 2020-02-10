Jets' Josh Morrissey: Snaps lengthy drought
Morrissey registered an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Morrissey went exactly a month (11 games) without registering a point. The 24-year-old has 26 points, 104 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 55 contests. He's still on pace to beat last year's career high of 31 points, but perhaps not by as much as it seemed he would earlier in the season.
