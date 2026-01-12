Jets' Josh Morrissey: Sparks comeback win Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrissey produced two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
With the Jets down 3-2 late in the second period, Morrissey got to work. He had a hand in the tying goal by Gabriel Vilardi just before the second intermission, before feeding Tanner Pearson for the game-winner early in the third. It was Morrissey's first multi-point performance since Dec. 13, and through 44 contests this season the star blueliner has seven goals and 36 points.
