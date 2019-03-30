Morrissey (upper body) took to the practice rink in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

This is a notable step in Morrissey's recovery, but the Jets have yet to put a concrete timetable on the burgeoning defenseman's return to game action. Winnipeg has already secured a playoff spot, and while crazier things have happened, we wouldn't necessarily count on Morrissey returning for the final four games that remain on the Jets' regular-season schedule in April.