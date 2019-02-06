Jets' Josh Morrissey: Status up in air for Thursday
Morrissey (lower body) isn't dealing with a major injury, though he is still questionable for Thursday's road game against the Canadiens, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
It doesn't seem like Morrissey is talked about all that much, but he's making serious noise this season based on six goals and a career-high 23 assists through 51 games. Additionally, Morrissey has assumed a role on the top power-play unit that has translated to seven goals and seven helpers in that key special teams spot. Rookie Sami Niku presumably would fill in for Morrissey if the breakout performer needs more time to recover.
