Morrissey notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Morrissey has collected six helpers in his last six outings. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 68 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating in 32 contests. Morrissey will likely continue to see top-pairing usage, which should keep him in the fantasy conversation.