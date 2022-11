Morrissey scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-0 win against Colorado on Tuesday.

Morrissey is on a five-game point streak and has contributed four goals and nine points over that span. That's pushed him up to five goals and 25 points in 21 contests. He's been one of the best offensive defensemen lately, but his hot streak has pushed his overall scoring pace to a level he isn't likely to sustain.