Morrissey found the back of the net in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He broke his five-game point drought with a slap shot that beat Daniil Tarasov 14:03 into the second period for Winnipeg's third goal of the game. Morrissey had a plus-2 rating, three shots on net and led all skaters with 22:56 TOI. He'll look to carry this momentum when the Jets play the Blackhawks on Thursday.