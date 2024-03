Morrissey notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Morrissey has been on a tear over his last 10 games, racking up a goal and 16 helpers in that span, and that's with two scoreless outings. The 28-year-old defenseman had the secondary assist on Mark Scheifele's opening tally in the third period Friday. Morrissey is up to 52 points, 156 shots on net, 67 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 62 appearances in a top-pairing role.