Morrissey logged two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Morrissey has two goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of nine contests since he returned from a wrist injury. The defenseman has two goals, nine helpers, 32 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 13 appearances this season. He may not stay this close to a point-per-game pace all year, but he's a reliable fantasy defender, particularly for his scoring potential.