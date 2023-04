Morrissey (illness) registered two assists in a 6-1 victory over New Jersey on Sunday.

Morrissey didn't play Friday because of the illness. He went right back to work Sunday, recording a plus-2 rating, a shot, a hit and three blocks in 21:19 of ice time, in addition to supplying the two helpers. Morrissey is up to 15 goals, 71 points, 84 hits and 116 blocks in 74 appearances this season.