Jets' Josh Morrissey: Takes full practice reps Monday
Morrissey (upper body) participated in Monday's practice without limitations, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Morrissey was injured during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game versus the Islanders, and he was ultimately scratched as a precaution and replaced by Carl Dahlstrom in the lineup. His participation in Monday's practice signals he should be ready for Tuesday's road game versus the Penguins barring a setback.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.