Morrissey (upper body) participated in Monday's practice without limitations, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Morrissey was injured during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game versus the Islanders, and he was ultimately scratched as a precaution and replaced by Carl Dahlstrom in the lineup. His participation in Monday's practice signals he should be ready for Tuesday's road game versus the Penguins barring a setback.

