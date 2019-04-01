Jets' Josh Morrissey: Taking slow approach
Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that he doesn't expect Morrissey (upper body) to suit up in game action before the regular season ends, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
As evidenced by this news, Morrissey won't suit up in Monday's game against Chicago, and will most likely be held out until the postseason. In 59 games this season, the 24-year-old has racked up 31 points, which is a career-high. With a playoff spot locked up, expect a mix of Dmitry Kulikov and Sami Niku in the lineup for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...