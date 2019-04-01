Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that he doesn't expect Morrissey (upper body) to suit up in game action before the regular season ends, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

As evidenced by this news, Morrissey won't suit up in Monday's game against Chicago, and will most likely be held out until the postseason. In 59 games this season, the 24-year-old has racked up 31 points, which is a career-high. With a playoff spot locked up, expect a mix of Dmitry Kulikov and Sami Niku in the lineup for the time being.