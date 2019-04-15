Jets' Josh Morrissey: Tallies assist
Morrissey posted an assist and two shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3.
Morrissey missed the last 20 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, and he hadn't recorded a point since Feb. 10. While he's listed alongside Jacob Trouba on the first pairing, Morrissey's minutes have been limited to an average of 17:45 per game in the series.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...