Morrissey posted an assist and two shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Morrissey missed the last 20 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, and he hadn't recorded a point since Feb. 10. While he's listed alongside Jacob Trouba on the first pairing, Morrissey's minutes have been limited to an average of 17:45 per game in the series.