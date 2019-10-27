Jets' Josh Morrissey: Tallies equalizer on power play
Morrissey scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
The Jets had been knocking at the door all game, but Morrissey final plowed it down with a point shot to beat David Rittich. The goal forced overtime, allowing Bryan Little to play hero in the Heritage Classic. Morrissey is up to seven points after his first goal of the year. He's added 26 shots on goal in 10 appearances while holding down a top-pairing position.
