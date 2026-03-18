Morrissey scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Morrissey has two goals and two assists over his last six games. The defenseman is now at 12 goals, 46 points, 113 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 62 appearances. The Jets are still on the fringe of the playoff race, so expect Morrissey to continue playing a large role from the blue line as long as they're competing.