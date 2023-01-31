Morrissey scored two goals on seven shots, went plus-3, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Morrissey had gone four games without a point entering Monday. That was his longest drought of the season, and just his second of multiple games. He ended it with the Jets' first tally at 2:42 of the third period, and he scored the game-winner midway through the frame. The 27-year-old All-Star is up to 10 tallies, 53 points, 99 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-7 rating through 52 contests overall.