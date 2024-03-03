Morrissey notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

With the Jets down 3-0 after two periods, Morrissey sparked a wild comeback on the road by helping to set up a Kyle Connor tally just 96 seconds into the final frame. The blueliner than had a hand in Mark Scheifele's tying goal and an Nino Niederreiter empty-netter. Morrissey hasn't scored a goal of his own in 19 straight games, but those with fantasy shares in him haven't been complaining -- he's dished multiple assists in five of the last six games, erupting for 13 points over that blistering stretch.