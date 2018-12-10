Morrissey finished with three points Sunday, including a pair of assists in a 7-1 win over Philadelphia.

Morrissey gave his team a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal late in the first period. It was just his third goal of the season and 16th of his career. Morrissey had missed his team's past two games with a lower-body injury, but his return undoubtedly made an impact on his team's offensive performance. He'll continue to see a ton of ice time on Winnipeg's top pairing and in his last three games has recorded a total of five points.