Morrissey scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Avalanche.

Both his power-play points came in the first period as the Jets jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Morrissey has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and Saturday's tally was his 10th of the season, marking the third straight campaign in which he's reached double digits. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't quite matched last season's career-best pace, but he still has an impressive 67 points in 80 games.