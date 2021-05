Morrissey scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa. He also contributed four blocks, two PIM and two hits.

Just a monster statistical performance by the 26-year-old rearguard, who established a new career high for shots on goal and tied the game midway through the third when he powered one through Ottawa netminder Filip Gustavsson. Morrissey, who had just two assists in his previous eight games coming into the night, has 21 points on the year.