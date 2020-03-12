Play

Morrissey collected an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Morrissey garnered a secondary apple on Kyle Connor's empty-net tally, effectively tying his career high in points (31). A heady defenseman with deft passing skills, Morrissey is making a strong case to command more than the $3.15 million AAV on his current two-year deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories