Morrissey scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Morrissey got the Jets on the board at 10:28 of the third period. The defenseman is up to four goals on the year, three of which he's scored over the last four games. He's also added nine assists through 11 outings in November. Overall, the defenseman has 19 points, 47 shots on net, 17 hits, 27 blocks, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 20 contests. He's proving that last year's 76-point breakout campaign was not a fluke.