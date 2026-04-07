Morrissey picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Jonathan Toews in the first period and Kyle Connor in the second as the Jets scored three straight goals on the power play to seize control of the game. Morrissey is putting together a productive finish to the season, collecting a goal and eight points over the last eight contests, and through 72 games, he's piled up 13 goals and 54 points.