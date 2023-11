Morrissey scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Jets' 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Morrissey extended the Jets' lead with a goal on a 2-on-1 rush. He also picked up a helper on Vladislav Namestnikov's goal. The Canadian defenseman has picked up points in bunches lately, recording multi-point performances in three of his last six games. Morrissey has followed up on a breakout 2022-23 offensive campaign with a solid start, totaling 16 points in 17 games.