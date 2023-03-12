Morrissey sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus the Panthers and probably won't play Sunday versus the Lightning, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Morrissey left for the locker room late in the second period, took one shift in the third and then did not return. The 27-year-old defenseman has been one of the Jets' best players with 67 points through 66 contests, so his absence will be massive for team and fantasy players like. Dylan Samberg could enter the lineup in place of Morrissey, while Neal Pionk and Nate Schmidt would be most likely to absorb his power-play minutes.