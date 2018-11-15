Morrissey will face a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for his hit on T.J. Oshie on Wednesday.

Morrissey will likely face additional discipline by the league under repeat offender status, as he was most recently suspended for one game during the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. Considering DPS labeled the incident "unsportsmanlike conduct," it would seem the blueliner might be facing a lengthy stint in the press box. Sami Niku figures to slot into the lineup if Morrissey misses any time.