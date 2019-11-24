Jets' Josh Morrissey: Will not return
Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday night's game against Columbus and will not return.
Morrissey logged 10:45 of ice time prior to his departure from Saturday night's contest. The injury occurred on a dump-in attempt that hit Morrissey, causing the Jets' blueliner to need assistance down the tunnel. Winnipeg does not play again until Wednesday, so Morrissey will benefit from a few extra days of rest. After the game, coach Paul Maurice indicated the defenseman would be okay, per Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg.
