Morrissey (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Boston on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Morrissey has sat out the last two games but will be back and quarterback the top power play. Morrissey is having an outstanding season, scoring a career high 15 times and adding 52 assists. also a career high. Morrissey will garner plenty of Norris Trophy votes and should be a finalist for the prestigious award.