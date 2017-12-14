Jets' Julian Melchiori: Called up from minors

Melchiori was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Melchiori gets his first call-up of the season after Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. The 26-year-old Melchiori will need to beat out highly touted youngster Tucker Poolman for a spot on the blue line, and more likely will serve primarily as a healthy scratch until Byfuglien can return. In his 26 minor-league appearances this season, Melchiori tallied four goals and 12 points -- already setting career highs for as a professional hockey player.