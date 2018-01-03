Jets' Julian Melchiori: Sent down to AHL Manitoba
Melchiori was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.
Melchiori's demotion could mean that Toby Enstrom (lower body) is nearing a return to action or it may be as simple as getting Melchiori some game action considering he has been watching from the press box ever since being called up Dec. 14. Regardless, the 24-year-old is clearly not in coach Paul Maurice's immediate lineup plans, as Tucker Poolman has entrenched himself as the go-to guy in case of injury.
