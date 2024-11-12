Kahkonen was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kahkonen is back with the Jets after being waived by the club on Oct. 10. He made one start with Colorado, allowing four goals in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Oct. 30. Per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, it seems the Jets were the only team to put in a claim for the netminder, allowing him to be reassigned to AHL Manitoba.