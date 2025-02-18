Kahkonen was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday as a practice player.
Kahkonen and Eric Comrie will handle the practice duties between the pipes for the Jets while Connor Hellebuyck is competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old Kahkonen has a 6-13-0 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 20 appearances with AHL Manitoba this season.
More News
-
Jets' Kaapo Kahkonen: Claimed by Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen: Lands on waivers•
-
Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen: Sent to AHL Colorado•