Kahkonen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Jets on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kahkonen had a 7-24-3 record, 3.64 GAA and .898 save percentage across 37 contests between San Jose and New Jersey last season. He'll probably fight with Eric Comrie for the backup gig during training camp, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Kahkonen win that competition. Either way, Connor Hellebuyck will absorb the bulk of the starts in Winnipeg so long as he stays healthy.