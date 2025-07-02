Clague signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Clague didn't see any NHL action in 2024-25, but he produced a solid 39 points in 69 regular-season games and another 11 points over eight playoff contests with AHL Rochester. He has 94 games of NHL experience to his name between the Kings, Canadiens and Sabres. Clague may have a hard time breaking into the lineup for the Jets, as they are not lacking in blueliners heading into 2025-26.