Kuhlman scored a goal in Winnipeg's 5-3 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Kuhlman's marker at 8:44 of the third period proved to be the game-winner. It was his third goal and seventh point in 32 contests this season. Kuhlman entered Sunday's action averaging just 12:08 of ice time this season, and he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions unless his role grows considerably.