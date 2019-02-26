Appleby signed a one-year deal with the Jets and was assigned to ECHL Jacksonville, he reports.

Appleby has bounced between AHL Manitoba and ECHL Jacksonville this season, and this move was made to make him eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs in case the team suffers a brutal injury bug in the blue paint. The 23-year-old is playing well in Jacksonville with a .920 save percentage in nine games, although that's tough to convert to NHL numbers.